Microsoft Copilot for Security to be Generally Available from April

Microsoft will make its Copilot for Security generally available from April 1 as both a standalone service as well as a part of an embedded service in Microsoft 365. The monthly pricing models are at $4 an hour billed each month while Microsoft 365 costs $30 per-user, per-month.
In a blog posted to make the announcement, Microsoft has said that early use cases of the tool focus on features like providing summaries for AI-driven security incidents, assessing security events to determine the source, reverse engineer malware scripts to locate weaknesses and using Copilot to create a guided response via a step-by-step method to handle tasks, such as investigating incidents, containing a security breach and so on.