Microsoft Copilot for Security to be Generally Available from April

March 15, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

Microsoft will make its Copilot for Security generally available from April 1 as both a standalone service as well as a part of an embedded service in Microsoft 365. The monthly pricing models are at $4 an hour billed each month while Microsoft 365 costs $30 per-user, per-month.

In a blog posted to make the announcement, Microsoft has said that early use cases of the tool focus on features like providing summaries for AI-driven security incidents, assessing security events to determine the source, reverse engineer malware scripts to locate weaknesses and using Copilot to create a guided response via a step-by-step method to handle tasks, such as investigating incidents, containing a security breach and so on.

The AI tool is built to reduce the reaction time to incidents. The blog noted that a study was conducted that showed that Copilot for Security users were 22% faster at common security tasks with an increase in accuracy by 7%, according to a vendor.

In October last year, an early access program was launched for Copilot for Security to select enterprises.

Microsoft also plans to offer additional services for the generally available launch including support for 25 languages, custom promptbooks that allows users to type in and save commonly used text prompts for repetitive tasks and more.