GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft Copilot for Security to be Generally Available from April

The monthly pricing models are at $4 an hour billed each month while Microsoft 365 costs $30 per-user, per-month. 

March 15, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft will make its Copilot for Security generally available from April 1 as both a standalone service as well as a part of an embedded service.

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft will make its Copilot for Security generally available from April 1 as both a standalone service as well as a part of an embedded service. | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft will make its Copilot for Security generally available from April 1 as both a standalone service as well as a part of an embedded service in Microsoft 365. The monthly pricing models are at $4 an hour billed each month while Microsoft 365 costs $30 per-user, per-month. 

In a blog posted to make the announcement, Microsoft has said that early use cases of the tool focus on features like providing summaries for AI-driven security incidents, assessing security events to determine the source, reverse engineer malware scripts to locate weaknesses and using Copilot to create a guided response via a step-by-step method to handle tasks, such as investigating incidents, containing a security breach and so on. 

What can Copilot feature in Microsoft 365 do for you?

The AI tool is built to reduce the reaction time to incidents. The blog noted that a study was conducted that showed that Copilot for Security users were 22% faster at common security tasks with an increase in accuracy by 7%, according to a vendor. 

In October last year, an early access program was launched for Copilot for Security to select enterprises. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Microsoft also plans to offer additional services for the generally available launch including support for 25 languages, custom promptbooks that allows users to type in and save commonly used text prompts for repetitive tasks and more.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.