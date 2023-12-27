December 27, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 12:25 pm IST

Microsoft has made its AI-powered Copilot service available as an app on the Google Play store for Android users.

Through the Copilot app, users can access AI models such as OpenAI’s text-to-image generator DALL-E 3 and the GPT-4 model that is currently a paid feature via the ChatGPT app.

According to the Google Play store, the app has been downloaded more than 5,000 times and no data is shared with third parties. All data is also encrypted in transit.

App screenshots provided by Microsoft showed that users can ask questions with Copilot, generate images and text, and carry out activities such as writing code, building a resume, composing emails, etc.

Microsoft has plans to invest billions in OpenAI, the startup whose offerings it is using to bolster its own services and products, such as the Bing AI-powered chatbot.

However, creators have claimed that the datasets used to train AI models such as DALL-E 2 scraped copyrighted works without seeking permission from the original makers or paying them. It is unclear how much legal protection AI-generated works might receive under the law.

