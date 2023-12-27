ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Copilot app available on Google Play Store for free

December 27, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 12:25 pm IST

Microsoft’s Copilot app can be downloaded for free by Android users in order to access the DALL-E 3 and GPT-4 models

The Hindu Bureau

According to the Google Play store, the app has been downloaded more than 5,000 times [File] | Photo Credit: Google Play Store

Microsoft has made its AI-powered Copilot service available as an app on the Google Play store for Android users.

Through the Copilot app, users can access AI models such as OpenAI’s text-to-image generator DALL-E 3 and the GPT-4 model that is currently a paid feature via the ChatGPT app.

According to the Google Play store, the app has been downloaded more than 5,000 times and no data is shared with third parties. All data is also encrypted in transit.

App screenshots provided by Microsoft showed that users can ask questions with Copilot, generate images and text, and carry out activities such as writing code, building a resume, composing emails, etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Microsoft upgrades ChatGPT and Bing in wide-ranging AI product launch

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Microsoft has plans to invest billions in OpenAI, the startup whose offerings it is using to bolster its own services and products, such as the Bing AI-powered chatbot.

However, creators have claimed that the datasets used to train AI models such as DALL-E 2 scraped copyrighted works without seeking permission from the original makers or paying them. It is unclear how much legal protection AI-generated works might receive under the law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US