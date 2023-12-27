GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Microsoft Copilot app available on Google Play Store for free

Microsoft’s Copilot app can be downloaded for free by Android users in order to access the DALL-E 3 and GPT-4 models

December 27, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
According to the Google Play store, the app has been downloaded more than 5,000 times [File]

According to the Google Play store, the app has been downloaded more than 5,000 times [File] | Photo Credit: Google Play Store

Microsoft has made its AI-powered Copilot service available as an app on the Google Play store for Android users.

Through the Copilot app, users can access AI models such as OpenAI’s text-to-image generator DALL-E 3 and the GPT-4 model that is currently a paid feature via the ChatGPT app.

According to the Google Play store, the app has been downloaded more than 5,000 times and no data is shared with third parties. All data is also encrypted in transit.

App screenshots provided by Microsoft showed that users can ask questions with Copilot, generate images and text, and carry out activities such as writing code, building a resume, composing emails, etc.

ALSO READ
Microsoft upgrades ChatGPT and Bing in wide-ranging AI product launch

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Microsoft has plans to invest billions in OpenAI, the startup whose offerings it is using to bolster its own services and products, such as the Bing AI-powered chatbot.

However, creators have claimed that the datasets used to train AI models such as DALL-E 2 scraped copyrighted works without seeking permission from the original makers or paying them. It is unclear how much legal protection AI-generated works might receive under the law.

