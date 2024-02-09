ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft partners with Indian AI startup Sarvam AI for voice-based tools

February 09, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 01:02 pm IST

 The Microsoft-Sarvam AI partnership announcement was made during CEO Satya Nadella’s three-day visit to India and the company’s push for adoption of its AI-based services and products

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft announced on Thursday that it will be supporting Indian startup Sarvam AI with developing voice-based generative AI. | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft announced on Thursday that it will be supporting Indian startup Sarvam AI with developing voice-based generative AI and making its large language models available on Azure. The announcement was made during CEO Satya Nadella’s three-day visit to India and the company’s push for adoption of its AI-based services and products in India.

Sarvam AI is working on building generative AI models focused on Indic languages and context, and raised $41 million in a Series A funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners and Khosla Ventures in December last year. The founders of the startup, Pratyush Kumar and Vivek Raghavan, were earlier involved in developing AI models at the IIT Madras-based research group AI4Bharat.

“At Microsoft, we are committed to enabling AI for everyone, empowering India’s transformation into an AI-first nation,” said Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India & South Asia.

“Through our collaboration with Sarvam AI, we are not just supporting homegrown innovation – we are fostering a future where every individual, regardless of their language or background, can benefit from the power of voice-driven AI solutions. Together, we are taking a significant step toward enabling India’s people, communities, and organisations to achieve more,” Chandok said.

This week, Microsoft also announced an initiative to equip two million Indians with AI skills by 2025.

