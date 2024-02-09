GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft partners with Indian AI startup Sarvam AI for voice-based tools

 The Microsoft-Sarvam AI partnership announcement was made during CEO Satya Nadella’s three-day visit to India and the company’s push for adoption of its AI-based services and products

February 09, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft announced on Thursday that it will be supporting Indian startup Sarvam AI with developing voice-based generative AI.

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft announced on Thursday that it will be supporting Indian startup Sarvam AI with developing voice-based generative AI. | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft announced on Thursday that it will be supporting Indian startup Sarvam AI with developing voice-based generative AI and making its large language models available on Azure. The announcement was made during CEO Satya Nadella’s three-day visit to India and the company’s push for adoption of its AI-based services and products in India.

Sarvam AI is working on building generative AI models focused on Indic languages and context, and raised $41 million in a Series A funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners and Khosla Ventures in December last year. The founders of the startup, Pratyush Kumar and Vivek Raghavan, were earlier involved in developing AI models at the IIT Madras-based research group AI4Bharat.

ALSO READ
Indian AI startup Sarvam AI open-sources first Hindi AI model

“At Microsoft, we are committed to enabling AI for everyone, empowering India’s transformation into an AI-first nation,” said Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India & South Asia.

“Through our collaboration with Sarvam AI, we are not just supporting homegrown innovation – we are fostering a future where every individual, regardless of their language or background, can benefit from the power of voice-driven AI solutions. Together, we are taking a significant step toward enabling India’s people, communities, and organisations to achieve more,” Chandok said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

This week, Microsoft also announced an initiative to equip two million Indians with AI skills by 2025.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.