ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week

October 06, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

Microsoft is aiming to close its $69 billion deal for “Call of Duty” publisher Activision Blizzard if it gets approval from Britain’s antitrust regulator

Reuters

Microsoft is aiming to close its $69 billion deal for “Call of Duty” publisher Activision Blizzard on Oct. 13. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft is aiming to close its $69 billion deal for "Call of Duty" publisher Activision Blizzard on Oct. 13 if it gets approval from Britain's antitrust regulator, the Verge reported on Friday, citing a source.

The Xbox maker had in July extended the cutoff date for the deal to Oct. 18 to get more time to secure approval from the UK.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why is Microsoft’s acquisition of Call of Duty-creator under the FTC scanner?

Microsoft won preliminary approval from the Competition and Markets Authority last month after Activision agreed to sell its streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

If successful the purchase would mark the biggest deal in the gaming industry, bringing together Microsoft's heft in the console market with Activision's titles including "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US