Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to testify on Monday in Google antitrust trial

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella is expected to testify on Monday as a witness for the US Justice Department.

September 29, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 01:35 pm IST

Reuters
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella  is expected to testify on Monday as a witness for the US Justice Department in its court fight against Alphabet’s Google.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella  is expected to testify on Monday as a witness for the US Justice Department in its court fight against Alphabet’s Google. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella is expected to testify on Monday as a witness for the US Justice Department, according to a filing on the docket of its once-in-a generation court fight against Alphabet's Google.

The take

The government is likely to ask Nadella about Microsoft's efforts to expand the reach of Edge and Bing, its browser and search engine, and the obstacles posed by Google's dominance.

Google will likely argue that the better quality of its products are the reason for its success rather than illegal behavior.

CONTEXT

The government has argued that Google, which has some 90% of the search market, illegally paid $10 billion annually to smartphone makers like Apple and wireless carriers like AT&T and others to be the default in search on their devices in order to stay on top.

Yelp wants Google's lawyers tossed from US antitrust case

The clout in search makes Google a heavy hitter in the lucrative advertising market, boosting its profits.

