Microsoft's Bing, Edge to be exempt from Europe's DMA: Report

January 24, 2024 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

Microsoft's search engine Bing, browser Edge and advertising services are likely to be out of the purview of Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA), Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

European watchdogs concluded that the products are not dominant enough to be regulated as part of a five-month-long investigation into the market that is set to end in February, the report said.

This comes as a respite days after EU antitrust regulators said that Microsoft's financial backing for ChatGPT-maker OpenAI may be subject to European Union merger rules.

The company, however, is expected to announce steps to comply with the DMA regulation that hits products such as the Windows operating system and professional network platform, LinkedIn.

Under the act, which all big tech firms must comply with by March 7, companies are obligated to treat their own services and products like they do rivals.