GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft's Bing, Edge to be exempt from Europe's DMA: Report

Microsoft's search engine Bing, browser Edge and advertising services are likely to be out of the purview of Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA), Bloomberg News reported

January 24, 2024 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

Reuters
European watchdogs concluded that the products are not dominant enough to be regulated [File]

European watchdogs concluded that the products are not dominant enough to be regulated [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft's search engine Bing, browser Edge and advertising services are likely to be out of the purview of Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA), Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

European watchdogs concluded that the products are not dominant enough to be regulated as part of a five-month-long investigation into the market that is set to end in February, the report said.

This comes as a respite days after EU antitrust regulators said that Microsoft's financial backing for ChatGPT-maker OpenAI may be subject to European Union merger rules.

ALSO READ
Microsoft overtakes Apple as world's most valuable company

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The company, however, is expected to announce steps to comply with the DMA regulation that hits products such as the Windows operating system and professional network platform, LinkedIn.

Under the act, which all big tech firms must comply with by March 7, companies are obligated to treat their own services and products like they do rivals.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.