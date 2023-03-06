ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Bing “Celebrity” mode allows users to chat with famous personalities

March 06, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Microsoft Bing Chat’s “Celebrity” mode, while impersonating them, can respond to queries about celebrities’ life, career, hobbies, and opinions 

The Hindu Bureau

While the “Celebrity” mode is not enabled by default, it can be activated by asking Bing Chat about it. The chatbot also briefly describes how the mode works. | Photo Credit: AP

A secret Bing Chat “Celebrity” mode allows users to instruct the AI chatbot to impersonate celebrities.

In celebrity mode the AI chatbot can answer questions and talk like famous personalities it has been instructed to imitate, according to a report by Bleeping Computer.

ALSO READ
Meta heats up Big Tech's AI arms race with new language model

In celebrity mode, Bing can answer questions about a famous personality’s life, career, hobbies and more, all while imitating their personality and style.

While the mode is not enabled by default, it can be activated by asking Bing Chat about it. The chatbot also briefly describes how the mode works.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The mode has been built with some safeguards that allows users to let the chatbot impersonate only certain celebrities such as Elon Musk, Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Kevin Hart, Beyonce and more.

When asked to imitate politicians or controversial figures, the chatbot refuses to imitate them saying it is against its rules to impersonate influential politicians, activists, or state heads.

However, depending on how users request information about celebrity mode, Bing Chat allows bypassing restrictions and imitates figures like Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the report shared.

ALSO READ
Explained | What are hallucinating chatbots?

The chatbot can also impersonate famous fictional characters like Harry Potter, Batman, Gandalf , Sherlock Holmes, and others. The AI enabled chatbot does a good job of imitating the way of speaking and responses expected of celebrities and politicians even using their catchphrases and style.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US