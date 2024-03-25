ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft-backed OpenAI is looking to sway Hollywood studios, execs with Sora

March 25, 2024 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST

OpenAI has scheduled meetings with Hollywood stakeholders as it tries to encourage the adoption of its new text-to-video generator Sora, reported Bloomberg

The Hindu Bureau

It is not yet certain how industry professionals and audiences will react to generative AI being used to create movies and TV shows [File] | Photo Credit: AP

OpenAI is looking to sway Hollywood studios, industry executives and talent agencies in Los Angeles with its text-to-video generator Sora, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources. COO Brad Lightcap exhibited the tool to Hollywood professionals while CEO Sam Altman was seen at parties in the city during the Academy Awards, the agency added.

Sora is still not available to the public like how ChatGPT is. The text-to-video generator is under red-team testing, but some users who had access to the tool shared hyper-realistic one-minute-long videos generated with it just by typing in text prompts. However, glitches such as unnatural physics and abnormal bodily movements were still obvious in many of the shared results.

While OpenAI is not the first company to unveil a text-to-video generator, it has highlighted a new trend in generative AI.

It is not yet certain how industry professionals and audiences will react to generative AI being used to create movies and TV shows.

OpenAI CTO dodges questions around training data for text-to-video generator Sora

In the summer of 2023, Secret Invasion director Selim Ali faced widespread criticism after he admitted that the opening credits of the Marvel Studios series were generated with AI. The Hollywood writers and actors strike that year sought to protect workers’ likenesses in the face of evolving AI technologies.

Media such as book covers and novels generated with AI also resulted in creators having to apologise or justify their decisions to buyers. Creators have filed multiple lawsuits against OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing the companies of illegally harvesting copyrighted data to promote plagiarism at the cost of human employment.

