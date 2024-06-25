Microsoft-backed OpenAI has acquired remote collaboration video platform Multi (formerly known as Remotion), announced the latter’s CEO and co-founder Alexander Embiricos in a company blog post, as he shared that Multi’s journey would be coming to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI is yet to issue its own post or a formal statement confirming the deal.

Multi offers a range of solutions for users searching out video-based, remote collaboration tools. According to its website, Multi also offers AI summaries that are “accurate and concise enough to post in Slack.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Multi’s CEO said that the company was looking for deeper integrations with AI technology.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Recently, we’ve been increasingly asking ourselves how we should work with computers. Not on or using computers, but truly with computers. With AI. We believe it’s one of the most important product questions of our time. And so, we’re beyond excited to share that Multi is joining OpenAI!” shared Embiricos, adding, “Unfortunately, this means we’re sunsetting Multi.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Embiricos said that new team sign-ups were closed and that the app would only be available until July 24, before all user data was deleted.

The acquisition is said to be a small one and about five Multi employees will join OpenAI, reported TechCrunch, citing an anonymous source.

Just three days ago, OpenAI shared that it had acquired the search and database analytics startup Rockset, in order to better support its own enterprise products.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.