ChatGPT-maker OpenAI acquires remote collaboration video platform Multi: Report

Published - June 25, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has acquired remote collaboration video platform Multi, announced the CEO and co-founder of the video platform, Alexander Embiricos

The Hindu Bureau

OpenAI is yet to issue its own post or a formal statement confirming the deal [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has acquired remote collaboration video platform Multi (formerly known as Remotion), announced the latter’s CEO and co-founder Alexander Embiricos in a company blog post, as he shared that Multi’s journey would be coming to an end.

OpenAI is yet to issue its own post or a formal statement confirming the deal.

Multi offers a range of solutions for users searching out video-based, remote collaboration tools. According to its website, Multi also offers AI summaries that are “accurate and concise enough to post in Slack.”

Multi’s CEO said that the company was looking for deeper integrations with AI technology.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI’s annualised revenue more than doubled in half a year: Report

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Recently, we’ve been increasingly asking ourselves how we should work with computers. Not on or using computers, but truly with computers. With AI. We believe it’s one of the most important product questions of our time. And so, we’re beyond excited to share that Multi is joining OpenAI!” shared Embiricos, adding, “Unfortunately, this means we’re sunsetting Multi.”

Embiricos said that new team sign-ups were closed and that the app would only be available until July 24, before all user data was deleted.

The acquisition is said to be a small one and about five Multi employees will join OpenAI, reported TechCrunch, citing an anonymous source.

Just three days ago, OpenAI shared that it had acquired the search and database analytics startup Rockset, in order to better support its own enterprise products.

