GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI acquires remote collaboration video platform Multi: Report

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has acquired remote collaboration video platform Multi, announced the CEO and co-founder of the video platform, Alexander Embiricos

Published - June 25, 2024 12:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OpenAI is yet to issue its own post or a formal statement confirming the deal [File]

OpenAI is yet to issue its own post or a formal statement confirming the deal [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has acquired remote collaboration video platform Multi (formerly known as Remotion), announced the latter’s CEO and co-founder Alexander Embiricos in a company blog post, as he shared that Multi’s journey would be coming to an end.

OpenAI is yet to issue its own post or a formal statement confirming the deal.

Multi offers a range of solutions for users searching out video-based, remote collaboration tools. According to its website, Multi also offers AI summaries that are “accurate and concise enough to post in Slack.”

Multi’s CEO said that the company was looking for deeper integrations with AI technology.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI’s annualised revenue more than doubled in half a year: Report

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Recently, we’ve been increasingly asking ourselves how we should work with computers. Not on or using computers, but truly with computers. With AI. We believe it’s one of the most important product questions of our time. And so, we’re beyond excited to share that Multi is joining OpenAI!” shared Embiricos, adding, “Unfortunately, this means we’re sunsetting Multi.”

Embiricos said that new team sign-ups were closed and that the app would only be available until July 24, before all user data was deleted.

The acquisition is said to be a small one and about five Multi employees will join OpenAI, reported TechCrunch, citing an anonymous source.

Just three days ago, OpenAI shared that it had acquired the search and database analytics startup Rockset, in order to better support its own enterprise products.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / business (general) / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.