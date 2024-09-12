Microsoft-backed AI firm G42 unveils Hindi LLM NANDA

Microsoft-backed G42, the UAE-based AI tech holding group has unveiled a Hindi large language model called NANDA. Developed in collaboration with MBZUAI and Cerebras Systems, the13-billion parameter AI model is trained on approximately 2.13 trillion tokens of language datasets for it to handle queries in both Hindi, English and Hinglish.

Former head of Xiaomi’s head of operations and India CEO of the company, Manu Jain said, “India has solidified its position as a global technology leader, driven by transformative initiatives like Digital India and Startup India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. As the country stands on the brink of AI-powered growth, G42 is proud to contribute to this journey with the launch of NANDA in support of India’s AI ambitions.”

With a name inspired by one of India’s highest peaks, NANDA is the result of a collaboration between Inception (a G42 company), Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence - the world’s first graduate research university dedicated to AI - and Cerebras Systems. The model was trained on Condor Galaxy, one of the world’s most powerful AI supercomputers for training and inferencing built by G42 and Cerebras.

However, there’s no confirmation around the launch of the AI model and whether it will be available to the public.

Last year in August, the firm launched JAIS AI model, what they claimed was the world’s first open-source Arabic LLM.

Microsoft invested $1.5 billion in the firm earlier in April while also taking a seat in their board.

