Microsoft said on Monday its board has approved a new share buy back program of up to $60 billion.

The tech giant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, reflecting an 8 cent, or 10%, increase over the previous quarter.

Microsoft said it will hold its annual shareholders meeting on Dec. 10.

