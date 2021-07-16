Microsoft announces Windows 365, a computer that runs on its cloud

Windows 365 offers PC access from the cloud to any device. | Picture by special arrangement.

16 July 2021 14:06 IST

The new service enables its users to stream their applications, tools and data from the cloud on any device, including smartphones, using a web browser.

Microsoft on Wednesday announced Windows 365, a cloud-based OS that will allow businesses to access Windows 10 or 11 software on any device, anywhere.

The new service enables its users to stream their applications, tools and data from the cloud on any device, including smartphones, using a web browser or Microsoft’s Remote Desktop app. This gives users an option to pick up their work at a different location on a different device.

“You can get the same work done on a laptop in a hotel room, a tablet from their car between appointments, or your desktop while you’re in the office,” Wangui McKelvey, General Manager, Microsoft 365, said in a blog post.

The service will be made available to businesses starting from August 2, and it will charge organisations on a monthly per user basis. Microsoft hasn’t revealed how much it will charge for providing the service.

The announcement comes at a time when organisations around the world are adopting a hybrid work model in which employees are spread across different locations. The new offering is similar to how Microsoft offers virtual gaming through its cloud-based Xbox service. The change here is it will use the same method for productivity.