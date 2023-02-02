February 02, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

Microsoft has announced the upcoming release of a premium Teams experience that uses models based on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, effectively bringing ChatGPT to its video collaboration platform.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The subscription will cost $7 per month for a limited period, before rising to $10 a month, Microsoft said in a blog post published on February 1.

The software maker listed a range of new features that will be available with Teams Premium including intelligent recap, AI-generated chapters, timeline markers, AI-generated notes and tasks, and live translations.

“With intelligent recap in Teams premium, you’ll get automatically generated meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights to help you get the information most important to you, even if you miss the meeting,” said Microsoft in its post.

These AI-powered features and other improvements to Teams will be rolled out in the coming months.

Microsoft said early in 2023 that it would be investing billions of dollars in OpenAI, which offers a range of AI-powered tools.

The news comes shortly after OpenAI announced the release of a new classifier it had trained, in order to identify human-written text and AI-written text as fears mount of ChatGPT being used to cheat on assignments and exams. However, OpenAI said that the classifier was not yet entirely reliable.