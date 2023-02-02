ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft announces Teams Premium with AI and ChatGPT-powered features

February 02, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

Microsoft has announced that it is bringing OpenAI’s technology and ChatGPT to Teams Premium

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the ChatGPT logo | Photo Credit: AP

Microsoft has announced the upcoming release of a premium Teams experience that uses models based on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, effectively bringing ChatGPT to its video collaboration platform.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The subscription will cost $7 per month for a limited period, before rising to $10 a month, Microsoft said in a blog post published on February 1.

The software maker listed a range of new features that will be available with Teams Premium including intelligent recap, AI-generated chapters, timeline markers, AI-generated notes and tasks, and live translations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“With intelligent recap in Teams premium, you’ll get automatically generated meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights to help you get the information most important to you, even if you miss the meeting,” said Microsoft in its post.

These AI-powered features and other improvements to Teams will be rolled out in the coming months.

ALSO READ
Watch | What is ChatGPT?

Microsoft said early in 2023 that it would be investing billions of dollars in OpenAI, which offers a range of AI-powered tools.

The news comes shortly after OpenAI announced the release of a new classifier it had trained, in order to identify human-written text and AI-written text as fears mount of ChatGPT being used to cheat on assignments and exams. However, OpenAI said that the classifier was not yet entirely reliable.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US