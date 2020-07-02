Microsoft announces new Windows 10 updates

Microsoft announced on Thursday it’s refreshing its Start menu with theme-based tiles and updating its Alt+Tab feature to switch between tabs in the browser.

The update was shared to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel as part of the technology company’s Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20161.

The builds are from Microsoft’s active development branch, and not part of any upcoming Windows 10 release. The updates are released to a subset of developers to help quickly identify any issues that may impact performance and reliability.

In the upcoming build, Microsoft changing its Start menu with a more streamlined design that removes the solid colour backplates behind the logos in the apps list, and applies a uniform, partially transparent background to the tiles

The other important update is with Alt+Tab shortcut that most of use to change tasks on the screen. As part of this update, all tabs open in Microsoft Ede will start appearing in Alt+Tab, not just the active ones in each browser window.

“We’re making this change so you can quickly get back to whatever you were doing—wherever you were doing it,” Brandon LeBlanc, Sr. Program Manager, Windows Insider Program said in a blog post.

For users who prefer the classic multi-tasking functionality, can change their settings to limit the Alt+Tab function to show their last three or five tabs, or simply choose to turn off the feature completely.