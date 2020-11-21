Microsoft announces new apps for Teams platform

21 November 2020 16:25 IST

The tech giant says, partners and developers can use its developer tools like the Microsoft Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code, to build custom apps.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Microsoft has announced new Teams platform apps aimed at improving productivity and engagement on the platform.

The new apps for meetings in the Teams app store include Asana, Bigtincan, Buncee, Decisions, HireVue, Lucid Agreements, Microsoft Forms, Monday.com, Phenom, Pigeonhole Live, Polly, Priority Matrix, Range, Slido, Soapbox, Talview, Teamflect, Wakelet, and xMatters.

Advertising

Advertising

Microsoft says, over 115 million people use Teams every day, and the platform can be customised to fit specific need, whether that’s adding apps from the Teams app store, or creating custom line of business apps, workflows, or bots to use in Teams.

People can use Asana in Teams chat and channels to manage projects and track tasks. Now, they will be able to use it with Teams meeting invite, allowing them to create new action items during a meeting that can be accessed later by everyone to get a clear understanding of what to do.

Other app options like Slido, allow users to plan and conduct live polls, quizzes, and Q&As in the Teams meetings. While people can use Forms to create polls, send out quick surveys, and track responses within the platform.

The tech giant says, partners and developers can use its developer tools like the Microsoft Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code, to build custom apps.

Further, customers with limited developer capacity or time, can use the Microsoft Power Platform, which provides low code tools to build apps, workflows, and chatbots, as well as deploy and manage them on Teams, Microsoft adds.

These new apps join over 700 Teams apps already available in the Teams app store.