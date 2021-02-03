Microsoft announces HoloLens 2 for regulated environments

Companies can have different applications for the mixed reality device like to train and onboard new employees, provide workers with access to remote experts, and complete tasks faster with interactive 3D guides.

Microsoft has announced an ‘Industrial Edition’ of its mixed reality headset, HoloLens 2, which can be used in controlled industrial environments.

The Redmond-based company said the device has been “designed, built and tested to support regulated environments that have rigorous requirements,” and added that people can use it without modifying their space, protocols, or workflows.

Companies can have different applications for the mixed reality device like to train and onboard new employees, provide workers with access to remote experts, and complete tasks faster with interactive 3D guides, the software giant noted in a blog post.

The new headset works on its own and other third-party mixed reality applications that are backed by Microsoft Azure.

HoloLens 2 features a dial-in fit system designed for extended use, and Wi-Fi connectivity for an untethered experience. People can securely log in to the device using their eyes with Windows Hello. It also uses smart microphones and natural language speech processing to support voice commands in noisy environments.

HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition is open for pre-order in select markets where HoloLens 2 is available, and shipments will begin in the next few months, Microsoft noted.