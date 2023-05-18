HamberMenu
Microsoft announces four new languages added to Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator now supports 16 Indian languages and lets more than 95% of Indians experience the internet in their preferred language, the company said

May 18, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Microsoft logo

File photo of the Microsoft logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft India announced that it had added four new languages - Konkani, Maithili, Sindhi, and Sinhala - to its Microsoft Translator platform.

The 16 Indian languages supported by the Microsoft Translator include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

“It can help general users interpret real-time conversations, menus, street signs, websites, and documents. Companies can leverage it to globalize their business and strengthen customer outreach,” said Microsoft in a press release on Thursday.

The company claimed that more than 95% of Indians would be able to experience the internet in the language they preferred.

The Microsoft Translator can be used with Windows, iOS, Android, and the web.

Users of the Microsoft Translator app, the Edge browser, Office 365, Bing Translator, and the Azure Cognitive Services Translator API will also be able to access the translation features.

“Microsoft has been using Deep Neural Networks to develop language models for translating and transliterating complex Indian languages. Deep Neural Networks are also sensitive to minor linguistic nuances such as gender (feminine, masculine, neutral), politeness level (slang, casual, written, formal), and word type (verb, noun, adjective),” said the company.

