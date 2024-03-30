ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft and OpenAI plan to invest $100 billion for Stargate AI supercomputer: Report 

March 30, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

Microsoft and OpenAI are working on plans for a data centre project that would contain a supercomputer to power OpenAI’s artificial intelligence models 

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft and OpenAI are working on plans for a data centre project that would contain a supercomputer with millions of specialised server chips to power OpenAI’s artificial intelligence.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft and OpenAI are reportedly working on plans for a data centre project that would contain a supercomputer with millions of specialised server chips to power OpenAI’s artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project could cost as much as $100 billion, a report from The Information said.

Microsoft will be responsible for financing the project that executives envisage will bring to life the proposed U.S.-based supercomputer, which they refer to as Stargate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stargate supercomputer will be the fifth phase of a series of supercomputers. The fourth-phase supercomputer for OpenAI is expected to be launched around 2026.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The high cost of building the supercomputer is being attributed to bottlenecks in the supply of high performance GPUs used for the development of AI models.

Currently, Nvidia is one of the largest suppliers of high-end chips, and is struggling to keep up with ever-increasing demand.

Prices of AI chips have also increased with Nvidia’s latest release, the Blackwell B200 costing anywhere between $30,000-40,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US