BlackRock is planning to launch a more than $30 billion artificial intelligence investment fund with Microsoft to build data centers and energy projects to meet growing AI-related demands.

MGX, the Abu Dhabi-backed investment company, will be a general partner in the fund, while AI chip firm Nvidia will provide expertise.

