Microsoft aims to make 1.5 lakh students in India employable

The U.S.-based company will provide learning modules and certifications through its learning platform, Microsoft Learn.

Microsoft has partnered with AICTE, NASSCOM, EY, GitHub and Quess Corp to train over 1.5 lakh students in technologies like data, AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, and make them job-ready.

Towards this, the tech company has launched the Future Ready Talent program, an internship program for undergraduate students.

“The Future Ready Talent Program provides a holistic skilling experience that connects learners more readily with new job opportunities," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

The program will offer students an end-to-end experience, from digital skilling to working on critical projects in a sandbox environment, mentoring from industry experts, and access to potential employers.

The U.S.-based company will provide learning modules and certifications through its learning platform, Microsoft Learn. AICTE will ensure the curriculum is aligned with the National Education Policy, 2020. SSC NASSCOM will provide alignment of relevant courses to the National Occupational Standards. EY will provide the technology and industry mentorship to students during their internship tenure. GitHub will provide students with free access to developer tools as well as the opportunity to collaborate on projects with other developers on GitHub. Quess Corp will host a virtual career fair for participants.

“The post pandemic era will be a digital first economy and right investment on developing talent at scale and empowering them with job-ready skills is critical to fully leverage the opportunities of the future," said Sekhar Garisa, President, Emerging Businesses & Chief of Strategy, Quess Corp.

Eligible students can apply for the internship program by visiting the Future Ready Talent website and registering for open batches. The registration for the first batch is open from September 15, this year.