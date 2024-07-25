GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft aims to boost AI workload capacity with Lumen partnership

Updated - July 25, 2024 09:50 am IST

Published - July 25, 2024 09:49 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft will use Lumen Technologies’ network equipment to expand its capacity for AI workloads.

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft will use Lumen Technologies’ network equipment to expand its capacity for AI workloads. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft will use Lumen Technologies' network equipment to expand its capacity for AI workloads, the companies said on Wednesday, as the technology giant looks to meet growing demand at its data centers.

Microsoft said in April that a shortage of data center infrastructure needed to deploy AI models was hampering its ability to capitalize on the boom in the technology.

The company has taken an early lead in the AI race thanks to its investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and has been pouring billions of dollars into cloud infrastructure to maintain its edge over Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon.com .

Microsoft to lay off hundreds at Azure cloud unit: Report

As part of the deal on Wednesday, Lumen will tap the tech giant's Azure cloud services to cut costs.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The switch to Azure, the companies said, will help improve Lumen's cash flow by more than $20 million over the next 12 months, aiding the turnaround efforts at the company that restructured its debt in March.

Lumen, whose shares were 3% higher in early trading, had $18.59 billion in long-term debt as of March 31, according to its latest quarterly earnings report.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / internet / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.