ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing chatbot may get advertisements

March 30, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing bot may soon give space for ads

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Microsoft logo on a smartphone | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Microsoft has confirmed that it is exploring placing advertisements in its AI-powered Bing chatbot, and share revenue with partners whose content helped make the chat response possible.

With over 100 million Bing daily active users, the signs are “encouraging”, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Yusuf Mehdi, said in a blog post.

He also confirmed that Microsoft wishes to drive traffic to potential advertisers and web content creators, which the company calls “publishers.”

ALSO READ
 Microsoft lays off its entire responsible AI team: Report

“It is a top goal for us, and we measure success in part by how much traffic we are sending from the new Bing/Edge. Second, we want to increase revenue to publishers,” said Mr. Mehdi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Some ways this could take shape include citations in chat answers with links to sources, and citations below chat results for users to explore. He also suggested adding Microsoft Start licensed content beside the chat answer to support partner companies.

Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing chatbot is still not publicly available to users worldwide. While users in the starting days complained of unsettling answers where the chatbot lashed out at testers and claimed to be spying on them, Microsoft assured them it was continuously improving the chatbot.

“In addition to what we’ve already built into the preview experience, we are also exploring additional capabilities for publishers including our more than 7,500 Microsoft Start partner brands,” said Mr. Mehdi, adding that conversations were taking place.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US