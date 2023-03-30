Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing chatbot may get advertisements

March 30, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

Microsoft has confirmed that it is exploring placing advertisements in its AI-powered Bing chatbot, and share revenue with partners whose content helped make the chat response possible.

With over 100 million Bing daily active users, the signs are “encouraging”, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Yusuf Mehdi, said in a blog post.

He also confirmed that Microsoft wishes to drive traffic to potential advertisers and web content creators, which the company calls “publishers.”

“It is a top goal for us, and we measure success in part by how much traffic we are sending from the new Bing/Edge. Second, we want to increase revenue to publishers,” said Mr. Mehdi.

Some ways this could take shape include citations in chat answers with links to sources, and citations below chat results for users to explore. He also suggested adding Microsoft Start licensed content beside the chat answer to support partner companies.

Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing chatbot is still not publicly available to users worldwide. While users in the starting days complained of unsettling answers where the chatbot lashed out at testers and claimed to be spying on them, Microsoft assured them it was continuously improving the chatbot.

“In addition to what we’ve already built into the preview experience, we are also exploring additional capabilities for publishers including our more than 7,500 Microsoft Start partner brands,” said Mr. Mehdi, adding that conversations were taking place.