Microsoft adds Hindi to its Text Analytics service

Microsoft has added Hindi as the latest language to its Text Analytics service to help businesses strengthen customer support and analyse their feedback in Hindi.

"We are helping brands break language barriers and reach out to Hindi-speaking customers," said Sundar Srinivasan, GM, AI & Search at Microsoft India.

This will help businesses to understand what hindi-speaking customers think about their products, services, broaden user's feedback reach, and deepen trust between brands and customers in India, he said.

The Text Analytics service is powered by Microsoft Azure and uses the latest AI models. Some of the functions it provides include sentiment analysis, opinion mining, key phrase extraction and language detection.

Sentiment Analysis feature evaluates text and gives confidence scores for positive, neutral, and negative sentiment in each document and sentences within a document.

It enables analysing clues about these sentiments in Hindi, the most-spoken language in India, and the fourth most-spoken language in the world.

Businesses can extract insights from customer service calls and display results on a dashboard or a portal to better understand their customers, highlight customer service trends, and drive customer engagement.

It gives a hint if things are going well, or require corrective action, said Chris Wendt, Program Manager, Azure Language.

Apart from Hindi, Microsoft's Text Analytics service supports more than 20 languages.