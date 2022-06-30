Microsoft adds Hindi for live captions and transcript in Teams on the web

This provides flexibility, additional clarity, and inclusivity for participants with different levels of language proficiency.

Live captions with speaker attribution allows participants in a meeting to see who is speaking along with what’s being said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Microsoft has added live captions and live transcript in Hindi during Teams meetings on the web. Other new languages added include German, Portuguese (Brazil) and Japanese and more.

This provides flexibility, additional clarity, and inclusivity for participants with different levels of language proficiency, Microsoft said in a release.

Live captions with speaker attribution allows participants in a meeting to see who is speaking along with what’s being said, making meetings easier to follow.

Live transcription enables participants to review conversations alongside the meeting video or audio in real time. Attendees who joined late, or missed the meeting, can easily catch up by reading what was discussed from the transcript. It also aids participants with hearing disabilities, Microsoft said.

The technology company has also added custom backgrounds in Teams to web users. They can blur their background or select from Microsoft-provided backgrounds during their video meeting or call.