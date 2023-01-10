ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft adding video filters in Teams

January 10, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

Teams' rival Zoom also has video filters to make meetings fun.

The Hindu Bureau

Microsoft Corporation booth signage is displayed at CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center | Photo Credit: DAVID BECKER

Microsoft is adding video filters to its video conferencing platform, Microsoft Teams.

“Video filters allow participants in Teams Meetings to augment their video stream with visual effects,” according to Microsoft 365 roadmap.

The effects will be provided by app developers on Teams Platform.

The tech company has been constantly updating its Teams app, ever since people shifted to the pandemic-forced work from home and hybrid setup.

Teams’ rival Zoom also has video filters to make meetings fun. It allows users to select and switch filters depending on their mood and audience.

Users for instance, can wear a pizza hat or a crown of flowers, a pirate eye patch or bunny ears.

