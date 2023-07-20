Microsoft, Activision urge U.S. to drop case against deal before internal FTC judge

July 20, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - WASHINGTON

Microsoft, which is seeking to wrap up its acquisition of game-maker Activision Blizzard, urged the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to withdraw a case against the deal that the agency had brought before an internal FTC judge, according to a motion posted to the FTC's website on Wednesday.

Microsoft and Activision on Wednesday extended the deadline for the close of their $69 billion deal by three months to October 18 as the American companies work to secure British approval for the biggest gaming deal in history.

In Washington, the FTC has been pursuing a two-pronged attack against the proposed transaction. One was in district court, which refused last week to slap a preliminary injunction on the proposed transaction. An appeals court also turned down a request for the deal to be paused.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second is before an FTC administrative law judge, where a trial is to begin on August 2. It was this prong that the companies asked the agency to withdraw.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"Withdrawal from adjudication is not only mandatory but is in the public interest. The district court had a full opportunity to consider the FTC’s claims and found that the Commission was unlikely to succeed on the merits of those claims for multiple, independently sufficient reasons," the companies said in the motion.

The FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.