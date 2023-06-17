ADVERTISEMENT

Micron warns of bigger revenue hit from China ban

June 17, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

Micron said the move had put at risk about half of its revenue from China-headquartered companies

Reuters

File photo of the Micron logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology on Friday warned of a bigger hit to global revenue from a Chinese ban on sale of its chips to key domestic industries, sending the company's shares down more than 2% in early trading.

ALSO READ
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States

Micron said the move had put at risk about half of its revenue from China-headquartered companies, which equates to a low-double-digit percentage of its total revenue.

The company had previously forecast a hit in the low-single to high-single digit percentage.

China's cyberspace regulator in May said that Micron, the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, had failed its network security review and that it would block operators of key infrastructure from buying from the company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Several customers, including mobile manufacturers, are being contacted by representatives of the government in China concerning the future use of Micron products, the company said.

Micron's revenue from companies headquartered in mainland China and Hong Kong, including direct sales as well as indirect sales through distributors, is about a quarter of the chip company's total revenue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US