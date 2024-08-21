Microchip Technology says certain operations disrupted by cyber incident

Microchip Technology said on Tuesday an "unauthorized party" disrupted the company's use of certain servers and some business operations, marking the latest security incident at a U.S. chipmaker this year.

After detecting "potentially suspicious activity" in its IT systems on Saturday, Microchip began taking steps to assess and contain the issue, it said in a filing.

The company, shares of which were down about 2% in extended trading, said its manufacturing facilities were operating at less-than-normal levels and its ability to fulfill orders was impacted.

This comes at a time when the company is grappling with slowing orders for chips as clients work through excess inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chip giant Advanced Micro Devices had also said earlier this year it was investigating claims that its data was stolen in a hack.

Microchip said it has shut down certain systems and launched an investigation with the assistance of external cybersecurity advisers.

The company said the full scope, nature and impact of the incident was not yet known and it has not determined whether the disturbance was likely to materially affect its financial condition.