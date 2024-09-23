MG Windsor first drive: Futuristic design with an opulent interior

Driving through serene rolling hills as the morning sun lights up the landscape after days of incessant rain is a dream for many city dwellers. It is an opportunity few would deny. We had such an opportunity, and to make things better we had a brand new all-electric crossover from Morris Garages, the MG Windsor EV, to test out.

The MG Windsor, the company claims, comes with the comfort of a sedan while offering the practicality of an SUV. The vehicle also boasts a host of features, some of which are a segment first, while others look to sweeten the deal of owning an EV. But more on that later.

First, let us start with the looks, and does this EV have them. A head-turner for sure, the MG Windsor comes with an LED insert that runs the width of the front bumper. This divides the front segment in two distinctive parts, with the front headlamps tucked neatly in the lower half. There is tasteful use of chrome in the design, uplifting the overall look and feel.

On the sides, drivers will notice the door handles which sit flush with the doors. These pop out when the car is unlocked. The most noticeable part of the side profile is the blacked-out C-pillars, which give it a floating roof effect. The vehicle sits on 18-inch alloys, which fill up the wheel arches enhancing the overall view.

The attention to detail in design continues at the rear. There is tasteful use of chrome inserts, coupled with Windsor spelled on the back bumper.

As we mentioned earlier, the MG Windsor is a head-tuner with its futuristic design. The vehicle’s exterior is bold, but not polarising and for drivers who are accustomed to the Comet, the vehicle will feel familiar, while adding to smart proportions of the city-car.

Comfortable interiors

Claiming and living up to providing the comfort of a sedan is no easy feat for an CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle). Especially for a pure-EV which must accommodate the battery pack without compromising ground clearance. And MG Windsor manages to do a fine job.

Both the front and back seats are well proportioned, well cushioned. The front seats are ventilated making them ideal for hot Indian summers. The driver’s seat is electrically adjusted, with the steering adjusting for both reach and rake.

Inside the cabin passengers will find plenty of room for their knick-knacks, with three cup-holders in the center console, which has a floating effect leaving room for a storage compartment in the lower half. The dashboard itself has some neat plastic inserts in wood finish, making the cabin feel upmarket.

The dashboard also houses the horizontally placed 15.6-inch infotainment system, which doubles as the nerve center for all the controls in the vehicle. There is another smaller display behind the steering wheel, which is customisable and keeps track of battery usage, regeneration, speed and more.

The rear seats come with similar cushioning, with the option to recline them further. Along with an arm rest and three individual adjustable-headrests, the rear seats are a comfortable space, especially for owners who like to be chauffer driven. There is plenty of knee room for even taller passengers, along with an AC vent and charging ports.

The highlight of the cabin is the large panoramic glass roof which makes the already airy cabin feel open and opulent.

The drive

The MG Windsor, being an EV, is bottom heavy and being a CUV it has good ground clearance. However, despite the obvious challenges, the Windsor manages to impress with its driving dynamics.

The vehicle is sure-footed on winding roads, and surprisingly good at handling body roll.

Drivers have a commanding view of the road, with minimal blind spots, thanks to the glass inserts in the A-pillars.

The 18-inch wheels absorb the bumps and potholes of monsoon battered roads with ease. MG has managed to hit the sweet spot in both the suspension and steering setup. The steering is light making it easy to live with on busy city streets, and the CUV handles well on curves.

Passengers in the rear seat, thanks to the cushioning, will have a comfortable ride without feeling jostled around even when the car drives over undulating sections.

Battery, range and BaaS

The MG Windsor is designed to be an EV from the ground-up. The vehicle’s long, 2700 mm wheelbase, house a 38 kWH, liquid cooled battery, which gives a claimed range of 331 Kms.

However, to reduce the burden of upfront cost, MG with Windsor is offering a unique solution, Battery as a Service (BaaS).

The option reduces the upfront cost of the vehicle by providing the battery on the vehicle on a subscription fee, which currently stands at ₹3 per Km.

BaaS has allowed MG to price the Windsor in the sub-10 lakh category, making it the only vehicle in the segment that offers connected tech, 360-degree camera, a spacious cabin and plenty of storage room at ₹9.99 lakh. How the service will impact sales is a question only will tell. In the meantime, BaaS offers a unique way for city-dwellers to own an all EV CUV on a budget without relying on a hefty loan to procure the vehicle upfront.