December 14, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

Meta’s text-based social media app Threads is working to make its posts visible on Mastodon as part of its move towards decentralisation through the ActivityPub protocol, shared Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday.

“Starting a test where posts from Threads accounts will be available on Mastodon and other services that use the ActivityPub protocol. Making Threads interoperable will give people more choice over how they interact and it will help content reach more people. I’m pretty optimistic about this,” he said.

Social media platforms such as Mastodon and Bluesky have explored the idea of achieving a decentralised social media experience where users can move between locations without losing all their data and followers. Many of these ideas are still in the conceptual stage, however.

Threads itself was only launched about half a year ago, and is still shipping essential user features. It was set to be released to European Union users this week, after being stalled for months due to the region’s stringent digital privacy laws. Meta is promoting the app and even the White House has established an official presence on it as rival X (formerly Twitter) sees falling advertising revenue in the aftermath of owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic statements.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced that Meta was also trying to bring more fact-checking to Threads in 2024.

“Wanted to share that we’re working to extend our fact-checking program on Threads next year. We currently match fact-check ratings from Facebook or Instagram to Threads, but our goal is for fact-checking partners to have the ability to review and rate misinformation on the app. More to come soon,” he posted on Wednesday.