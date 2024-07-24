Meta's Quest 3 headsets to get Llama-powered AI feature

Meta announced that its Quest 3 headset will get the company’s Llama-powered Meta AI update. This means eligible users with the Meta Quest 3 headset will be able to carry out activities such as looking at virtual screens within the headset while also getting responses about objects in their offline view.

“As part of the Meta Horizon OS, Meta AI will let you go beyond the hands-free experience you’re used to. Soon you’ll be able to get answers to a wide range of questions with real-time information thanks to Bing. Meta AI with Vision will be part of the update (available in Passthrough to start), so you’ll be able to ask questions about your physical surroundings while in-headset,” said Meta in a blog post.

The company suggested that the headset could help answer questions, put together outfits, provide weather forecasts, or even serve as a teaching aid. It promised more functions in the future.

Meta’s Quest 2 is not covered by the update, and virtual objects cannot be recognised by Meta AI yet.

The social media company’s Meta AI offering is available via Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, the web, and the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

The Meta AI headset update will come to users in the U.S. and Canada in an experimental mode next month and the experience will be improved over time. The feature is only available in English for now. However, Meta AI supports multiple languages, including the newly rolled out Hindi and the Hindi-Romanised script.

The development also raises questions about when Apple will definitively bring its own Apple Intelligence AI offering to the Vision Pro headset.

