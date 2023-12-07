HamberMenu
Meta’s Messenger gets full end-to-end encryption

Meta announced that Facebook’s messaging service Messenger will have end-to-end encryption

December 07, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Facebook’s messaging service Messenger has been updated with default end-to-end encryption [File]

Facebook’s messaging service Messenger has been updated with default end-to-end encryption [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Facebook’s messaging service Messenger has been updated, with end-to-end encryption becoming the default option for messages and calls, said parent company Meta on Wednesday.

In a company blog post, Meta said that it would not be able to view message contents any longer, unless a user reported a message to the company.

While Meta’s messaging app WhatsApp already has end-to-end encryption, the update took much longer to fully roll out on Messenger due to the way it was engineered.

“This has taken years to deliver because we’ve taken our time to get this right. Our engineers, cryptographers, designers, policy experts and product managers have worked tirelessly to rebuild Messenger features from the ground up. We’ve introduced new privacy, safety and control features along the way like delivery controls that let people choose who can message them, as well as app lock, alongside existing safety features like report, block and message requests,” said Meta in its blog post.

ALSO READ
X unveils early version of video and audio call feature

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Additionally, Messenger users will be able to edit messages for up to 15 minutes after sending them. Messages can be reported even if they were updated. Disappearing messages will last for 24 hours and users can adjust read receipt controls for more privacy. Furthermore, voice messages can be listened to at higher speeds and heard even when navigating away from the app. Media sharing options are due to get an upgrade too.

“After years of work rebuilding Messenger, we’ve updated the app with default end-to-end encryption for all personal calls and messages. Huge congrats to the team on making this happen,” posted Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram.

