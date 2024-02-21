GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to visit South Korea

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to meet Samsung chairman ay Y. Lee on is visit to South Korea

February 21, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - SEOUL

Reuters
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington [File].

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington [File]. | Photo Credit: AP

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to visit South Korea and is scheduling key meetings during his trip, Meta said in a statement on Wednesday without elaborating.

Zuckerberg is expected to meet Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Y. Lee as early as later this month to discuss AI chip supply and other generative AI issues, South Korean newspaper Seoul Economic Daily reported earlier on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

The Meta CEO may also meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the paper said.

Crackdown on deepfakes: MCA, Meta partner to curb AI-generated misinformation with WhatsApp helpline

It would be his first known visit to South Korea since 2013.

A presidential official confirmed that Zuckerberg had sought a meeting with Yoon, without providing further details.

Samsung declined to comment.

