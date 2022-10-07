Meta’s flagship Horizon Worlds app is plagued by bugs: report

Horizon Worlds is Meta’s flagship VR social network app and is expected to be released for mobile and desktops soon | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Meta’s Horizon Worlds has been designed to let people build and interact in virtual worlds using individual avatars, and is one of the key elements of the virtual interactions on the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

But the company’s flagship app is now suffering from several quality issues that members of the very team behind the app are not using it much, according to a report by The Verge.

Citing an internal company memo from Meta’s VP Vishal Shah, the report states that the team would remain in a “quality lockdown” for the rest of the year to fix performance and quality gaps and then launch it for more users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the app has some 300,000 users and mobile and desktop versions of the apps are slated to be released soon.

The memo goes on to state that people within the organisation are currently not using the app enough, and that managers will be held accountable for ensuring that their teams use the Horizon app.

The app also faces poor onboarding issues as users have complained about the poor quality graphics in the app.

Also Read | Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Recently, a personal avatar posted by CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook was made into a meme. That led to Mr. Zuckerberg posting a follow-up image with an advanced avatar saying he would share major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics at the annual Connect Conference scheduled to be held on October 11.

Horizon avatars are yet to achieve the kind of graphic details available to users of competitors like Fortnite. Meta’s VR social network Horizon Worlds can be used with the company’s Meta VR headset and Oculus VR headsets.