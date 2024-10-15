Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows

Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 4,000 reports of issues with Instagram as of 1:44 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Early this year, hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users were impacted globally for more than two hours by an outage that was caused by a technical issue.

At the peak of the outage, there were more than 550,000 reports of disruptions for Facebook and about 92,000 for Instagram, according to Downdetector.

