ADVERTISEMENT

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows

Published - October 15, 2024 09:08 am IST

Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Monday, according to Downdetector.com

Reuters

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 4,000 reports of issues with Instagram as of 1:44 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

WhatsApp services restored following global outage

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Early this year, hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users were impacted globally for more than two hours by an outage that was caused by a technical issue.

At the peak of the outage, there were more than 550,000 reports of disruptions for Facebook and about 92,000 for Instagram, according to Downdetector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US