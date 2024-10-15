GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows

Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Monday, according to Downdetector.com

Published - October 15, 2024 09:08 am IST

Reuters
Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment [File]

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 4,000 reports of issues with Instagram as of 1:44 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

WhatsApp services restored following global outage

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Early this year, hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users were impacted globally for more than two hours by an outage that was caused by a technical issue.

At the peak of the outage, there were more than 550,000 reports of disruptions for Facebook and about 92,000 for Instagram, according to Downdetector.

technology (general) / internet

