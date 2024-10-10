Meta's AI chatbot to be available in new markets including Brazil, UK

Meta Platforms said on Wednesday its artificial intelligence chatbot, Meta AI, will be available in 21 new markets, as it looks to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Technology companies have been trying to attract consumers to their AI chatbots by introducing new features and making them more accessible with support for different languages.

Meta AI, which currently has almost 500 million monthly active users, will be available in the UK, Brazil and more countries in Latin America and Asia beginning Wednesday, the social media company said.

The chatbot will also support languages including Arabic, Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese, Meta said.

After the gradual rollout, the company said the chatbot would be available in 43 countries and a dozen languages, keeping it on track to become the most used AI assistant in the world by the end of 2024.

The latest expansion will not include the new character voices for the AI chatbot that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced at the company's annual Connect conference. They are being rolled out on a separate timeline, the company said.

Meta AI will also be made available on Ray-Ban Meta glasses in the UK and Australia, the company said.

