Meta’s AI assistant has 400 million monthly active users in a close contest with OpenAI’s ChatGPT: Report

Two Meta employees said that the social media company’s AI had at least 400 million monthly active users and 40 million daily active users, reported The Information

Updated - August 31, 2024 11:56 am IST

Published - August 31, 2024 11:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, pictured above [File]

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, pictured above [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Two Meta employees have claimed that the Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads-parent Meta’s AI has at least 400 million monthly active users, and 40 million daily active users, reported The Information outlet.

The figure from Meta comes shortly after an Axios report that said OpenAI’s ChatGPT had crossed 200 million weekly users. The Microsoft-backed company then confirmed this figure.

Facebook parent Meta forecasts upbeat Q3 revenue after strong quarter

This means OpenAI added around 100 million users in less than a year.

Meta has taken a different approach by releasing open-source models that researchers can access and customise themselves.

Meanwhile, Meta AI can be used for text-based assistance or image generation through most of Meta’s apps.

Both regulators and scientists are concerned about the antitrust implications as well as the safety risks of the AI models being rapidly released by competing Big Tech giants.

