Meta to train 10 lakh traders with CAIT leveraging WhatsApp Business

For a wider reach across India, the course module and the examination are available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu

June 26, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Meta will train 10 lakh traders with CAIT, with the course module being available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Meta will train 10 lakh traders with CAIT, with the course module being available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta on Monday entered into a new partnership with Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to upskill 10 lakh traders on WhatsApp Business over the next three years.

The U.S. based company also announced the launch of Meta Small Business Academy (MSBA) which aims to upskill 10 million small businesses.

Meta will keep releasing AI tools despite leak claims

The partnership will be conducted through thousands of trade associations connected with CAIT all over the country.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

As per Meta survey by IPSOS Public Affairs done in 2022, 91% of surveyed small and medium enterprises currently using digital tools in India reported that messaging apps and tools are a very important way to connect with customers, and more than half said that WhatsApp has helped their business increase access to new customers.

“While the MSBA certification will particularly benefit entrepreneurs who are just starting out, our partnership with CAIT will empower traders across India to use WhatsApp Business app to connect with their customers and supercharge their growth journeys,” said Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President (India), Meta.

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of CAIT said, “We believe this initiative will unlock new growth opportunities for traders across India, and we look forward to partnering even more closely with Meta to expand the business and digital skilling charter in the months to come in order to address the evolving needs of the trading community.”

