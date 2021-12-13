Meta to regulate ads around social issues on its platform

The company reckons that Ads on social issues are sensitive, heavily debated and have highly politicised topics that can divide people and influence their voting decisions with direct impact on election results.

Meta (formerly Facebook) has announced enforcement on ads on social issues in India starting December 2021, to increase authenticity and transparency.

The social networking company will require anyone running ads on social issues on Facebook and Instagram to be authorised, confirm their identity and location, and include disclaimers on their ads, enabling people to see the name of the person or organisation running these ads.

"Any political, electoral or social issue ads on Facebook that do not have the correct authorisation or disclaimers will be removed from the platform and archived in a public Ad Library for seven years," Meta said in a release.

The company reckons that Ads on social issues are sensitive, heavily debated and have highly politicised topics that can divide people and influence their voting decisions with direct impact on election results.

The new initiative is aimed to promote safe and healthy debate on influential topics, so that people can understand who is trying to influence them with ads, Meta said.

The enforcement will be applied on ads around nine social issues including Environmental Politics, Crime, Economy, Health, Political Values & Governance, Civil & Social Rights, Immigration, Education and Security & Foreign Policy.