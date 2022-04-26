Meta to open its first physical retail store in the U.S.

The Meta Store will open on May 9 near the company’s Reality Labs headquarters.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said it will open its first physical retail store next month for people to experience its hardware products Quest 2, Ray-Ban Stories, and Portal.

The 1,550 square feet store will open on May 9 near the company’s Reality Labs headquarters, where virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) gadgets are under development.

The physical store will give “a sense for what’s coming” on the metaverse, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post.

People can use and explore Quest 2, Portal video player and Ray-Ban smart glasses at the store. They can also buy these gadgets and other accessories, except Ray-Ban Stories, which can be ordered directly from the sun glass maker’s website. Additionally, shoppers can buy all these products in one place online, in a new Shop tab on meta’s website.

Facebook, which rebranded itself as Meta, is focusing on bringing the metaverse, an immersive digital realm, to life. It intends to move beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like VR and AR and is making investments in this area.