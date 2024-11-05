ADVERTISEMENT

Meta to extend ban on new political ads after U.S. election

Published - November 05, 2024 09:43 am IST

Meta Platforms will extend its ban on new political ads after the U.S. election, maintaining the suspension until later this week

Reuters

During the restriction period, Meta will disallow new political ads [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Meta Platforms will extend its ban on new political ads after the U.S. election, maintaining the suspension until later this week, the Facebook-parent said in a blog post on Monday.

In response to the rampant spread of misinformation during the previous presidential election, tech firms are maintaining heightened scrutiny this year.

During the restriction period, Meta will disallow new political ads. However, previously served ads with at least one impression before the ban's implementation will continue to run, albeit with restricted editing options.

Meta maintains its policy from previous years, asserting that there may not be sufficient time to effectively challenge fresh claims made in political ads during the election's last stretch.

Last year, Meta barred political campaigns and advertisers in other regulated industries from using its new generative AI advertising products.

