Meta’s Threads to get edit button, better search features

September 04, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

Meta’s text-based social media app Threads will get an edit button while other features such as search and Instagram integration are set to get better, according to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri.

“We’re working on it. Lots of things to improve: trying to get ‘search’ out the door, trying to improve ranking, trying to improve the Instagram integration. But the edit button is on the list, we’ve got good designs for it, so keep an ear out,” said Mosseri in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ interaction on Threads over the weekend.

The Instagram chief confirmed that English-language search features were being tested in Australia and New Zealand. If this is successful, the feature will come to other English-speaking countries such as the U.S. However, Threads has not yet launched in the European Union.

Meta is also working to make Threads posts searchable, Mosseri added.

When it was released in July, Threads quickly recorded 100 million sign-ups but daily user activity has since plunged. Many have complained about missing features such as Direct Messages (DMs), as well as the lack of keyword searches.

A desktop version of Threads was recently launched and Mosseri has promised that other requested features will be shipped.

While X (previously Twitter) also has an option to edit posts, this is largely a paid feature. However, the past inability to change published tweets made Twitter a valuable source of information for journalists and legal authorities.