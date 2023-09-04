HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meta’s Threads to get edit button, better search features

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that Meta’s Threads would be getting an edit button and that its features would soon improve

September 04, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Meta’s Threads lost users as it did not deliver all its features when it was launched [File]

Meta’s Threads lost users as it did not deliver all its features when it was launched [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Meta’s text-based social media app Threads will get an edit button while other features such as search and Instagram integration are set to get better, according to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri.

“We’re working on it. Lots of things to improve: trying to get ‘search’ out the door, trying to improve ranking, trying to improve the Instagram integration. But the edit button is on the list, we’ve got good designs for it, so keep an ear out,” said Mosseri in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ interaction on Threads over the weekend.

ALSO READ
Mark Zuckerberg promises more features for Threads as users leave the platform

The Instagram chief confirmed that English-language search features were being tested in Australia and New Zealand. If this is successful, the feature will come to other English-speaking countries such as the U.S. However, Threads has not yet launched in the European Union.

Meta is also working to make Threads posts searchable, Mosseri added.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

When it was released in July, Threads quickly recorded 100 million sign-ups but daily user activity has since plunged. Many have complained about missing features such as Direct Messages (DMs), as well as the lack of keyword searches.

A desktop version of Threads was recently launched and Mosseri has promised that other requested features will be shipped.

While X (previously Twitter) also has an option to edit posts, this is largely a paid feature. However, the past inability to change published tweets made Twitter a valuable source of information for journalists and legal authorities.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.