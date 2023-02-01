ADVERTISEMENT

Meta testing “members only worlds” in Horizon Worlds VR experience 

February 01, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

Meta’s member-only-worlds will allow creators to build curated community spaces of up to 150 members and 25 concurrent visitors in its Horizon Worlds VR experience  

The Hindu Bureau

Meta is testing “members only worlds“ in its Horizon VR. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta has started testing closed spaces called “members-only-worlds” in Horizon Worlds, its social VR experience.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Within these closed spaces, creators will be able to add up to 150 world members and 25 concurrent visitors to showcase their exclusive tailored experience. Creators will also be able to grant exclusive access to VIP supporters, create dedicated spaces to showcase their world design portfolio and will have full access over who can visit their worlds, the company shared in a blog post.

ALSO READ
Investors punish Mark Zuckerberg as costly metaverse pitch falls flat

Additionally, the company shared that members-only-worlds will be just one building block and Meta Horizon will soon be available on the Web and mobile devices, and across closed experiences, including members-only worlds, with rules being made and enforced similarly to how mobile operating systems manage experiences on their platforms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the onus of enforcing guidelines about what is allowed in these spaces will rest on those who build experiences on those platforms.

ALSO READ
Meta’s quarterly profit more than halved to $4.4 bn

Meta also shared the code of conduct for virtual experiences to enable creators choosing their platform to build their own closed experiences to know Meta’s guidelines and moderate experiences accordingly.

“The test will help ensure that we’ve set up creators with the tools they need to succeed and users see clear benefits before we consider expanding the availability of members-only worlds to more creators”, the company shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US