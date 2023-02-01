Meta testing “members only worlds” in Horizon Worlds VR experience 

February 01, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

Meta has started testing closed spaces called “members-only-worlds” in Horizon Worlds, its social VR experience.

Within these closed spaces, creators will be able to add up to 150 world members and 25 concurrent visitors to showcase their exclusive tailored experience. Creators will also be able to grant exclusive access to VIP supporters, create dedicated spaces to showcase their world design portfolio and will have full access over who can visit their worlds, the company shared in a blog post.

Additionally, the company shared that members-only-worlds will be just one building block and Meta Horizon will soon be available on the Web and mobile devices, and across closed experiences, including members-only worlds, with rules being made and enforced similarly to how mobile operating systems manage experiences on their platforms.

However, the onus of enforcing guidelines about what is allowed in these spaces will rest on those who build experiences on those platforms.

Meta also shared the code of conduct for virtual experiences to enable creators choosing their platform to build their own closed experiences to know Meta’s guidelines and moderate experiences accordingly.

“The test will help ensure that we’ve set up creators with the tools they need to succeed and users see clear benefits before we consider expanding the availability of members-only worlds to more creators”, the company shared.