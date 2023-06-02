HamberMenu
Meta to test limiting some news access on Facebook, Instagram in Canada

Meta said it will begin tests on Facebook and Instagram that will limit some users and publishers from viewing or sharing some news content in Canada

June 02, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the Meta logo

File photo of the Meta logo | Photo Credit: AP

Meta Platforms Inc. on Thursday said it will begin tests on its social media websites Facebook and Instagram that will limit some users and publishers from viewing or sharing some news content in Canada.

The testing period will run for several weeks, the social media giant said, adding that the minor percentage of Canadian users enrolled in testing will be notified if they attempt to share news content.

The test comes in response to Canada's proposed "Online News Act". Introduced in April last year, the legislation would force platforms like Meta and Google parent Alphabet Inc. to negotiate commercial deals and pay Canadian news publishers for their content.

Meta had, in March, warned it would end the availability of news content for Canadians on its platforms if the proposed bill was passed in its current form.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

ALSO READ
Explained | What is Canada’s Online News Act and how it impacts social media users

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced the bill last year, called the tests "unacceptable".

"When a big tech company... tells us, 'If you don't do this or that, then I’m pulling the plug' – that’s a threat. I’ve never done anything because I was afraid of a threat," Rodriguez told Reuters.

Google rolled out similar tests earlier this year blocking news content for some Canadian users as a test run for a potential response to the online news bill.

